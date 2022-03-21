BSC Whales Hungry For This Meme Coin: They’re Stocking Up Fast!

As reported by the WhaleStats division, which provides data on the top 100 BSC whales, currently the meme coin project Dogecoin (DOGE) is on the top 10 crypto holdings list of the largest group of investors with Binance Chain-based cryptocurrencies. .

Hungry BSC whales stock meme coin project

The data shared by the WhaleStats whale watching platform shows that given their movements over the past 24 hours, the top 100 BSC whales believe DOGE is one of the assets they definitely want in their wallets. The meme coin, which ranks 13th by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap, was trading at $0.1195 at the time of writing. DOGE is about 84% down from its ATH of $0.7376, which it saw 10 months ago.

Having invested in various BSC-based tokens, including the meme coin project Dogecoin running on this Blockchain, these whales now have a total of $35,159,166 worth of original meme cryptocurrencies (3.3% of them) in their portfolio. This is equivalent to DOGE 291,030,137 at the current DOGE price.

The aforementioned BSC-based tooken is a one-to-one wraped DOGE by Binance with the original Dogecoin token. Currently, this BNB-packaged DOGE ranks sixth in the top 10 assets owned by Binance Chain whales. Among other popular tokens, their portfolio is Polygon (MATIC) (4.86% or $51,774,096 in face value), Polkadot (DOT) (3.06% at $32,655,997), Tron (TRX), Bitcoin It includes BEP2 (BTCB), Avalanche (AVAX) and more.

Who can be considered a crypto whale

WhaleStats provides data on the top 100 wallets on the BNB Blockchain after shutting down data on wallets operated by crypto exchanges or companies. These wallets belong to “whales,” investors who own large amounts of cryptocurrencies and are believed to be able to manipulate crypto prices in the market.

The 100 wallets mentioned above hold roughly $2,144,094,208 worth of BSC-based tokens. It also has an average of 701 BNB, 466 tokens and 1 NFT.