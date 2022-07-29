Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment Goes Viral

On Thursday, former PGA Tour golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former US President Donald Trump took a course for a professional round ahead of the LIV Golf invitational event, which will take place this weekend at the Trump Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump’s son Eric and former world No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson were also in the group of professionals.

DeChambeau seemed to be enjoying his time with the former commander—in-chief -he shared a video of Trump playing golf on TikTok.

The video clip showed a rather awkward celebration between them as DeChambeau punched and Trump settled on the classic “high five.”

Take a look at TikTok here:

“The 45th cleaned it today at @livgolfinv Pro Am,” DeChambeau wrote.

After Thursday’s round, DeChambeau shared his thoughts on playing with Trump. The 2020 US Open champion was really impressed with his golf game.

“He’s actually a really good golfer,” DeChambeau told Golf Week. “He strikes at the center of the fairway, plays iron well and hits well.

“It was an honor. I mean, every time you play with a president, past or current, it’s just an honor, no matter who it is. I was very lucky to have a relationship with him, and he was always generous to me. .”

DeChambeau also shared his favorite Trump quote during their round:

“There is no other president who could hit like me.”

Earlier this week, the families of the victims of the September 11 attacks called for the cancellation of an event organized by Saudi Arabia. Trump dodged questions about these concerns and instead praised Saudi Arabia for its new golf ventures.