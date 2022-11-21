Bryce Hall Teases Deji As The Next Influential Boxing Contender

TikTok star Bryce Hall has announced that YouTuber Dedzhi will become his next influential boxing rival after the latter met Floyd Mayweather in a viral exhibition match.

Bryce Hall is preparing for another boxing match after answering questions from fans on SnapChat, where he stated that he would meet Deji next time.

Dedzhi completes his long-awaited fight against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather on November 13, where he lost by technical knockout in the sixth round after the champion beat him 50: 0.

This poor performance followed Dedzhi’s crushing first victory over YouTube blogger FouseyTube in August, before which he lost three matches in a row.

Bryce Hall says Deji will be his next Boxing opponent

Now it looks like he has a comeback fight ahead, according to Bryce Hall’s latest statement.

Hall answered questions from fans on SnapChat when one of the viewers asked him to name his next opponent, and Hall said it would be Deji.

However, this may come as a surprise to those who follow the scene of influential boxing, since Hall publicly challenged British YouTuber Joe Weller to a match (someone YouTuber Gigion also wants to participate).

In fact, over the past few months, Hall has named numerous other influencers, including the likes of TikTok star Tyler Holder and even KSI.

KSI, however, condemned the possibility of a fight with Bryce, saying that he should “raise the level” of his opponents after fighting two opponents in one night, one of whom was professional boxer Luis Pineda.

A minute has passed since Hall entered the ring, his last fight was against Austin McBroom in the summer of 2021, which he lost.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the Bryce vs. Deji fight will actually take place… but with so many opportunities on the horizon, it seems like anything can happen in this current environment of influential boxing.