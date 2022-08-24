Bryce Dallas Howard Was in a complete mess Just watching the BTS Extras on Jurassic World: Dominion Blu-Ray

Steven Spielberg’s original film “Jurassic Park” changed the film industry forever, debuting with cutting-edge visual effects. Since then, the franchise has remained a vital part of pop culture for decades, most recently returning to theaters with Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World trilogy. In these films, Bryce Dallas Howard starred as Claire Deering, and the actor/director recently shared that she was in a complete mess watching BTS extras on Dominion Blu-ray.

Jurassic World: Dominion has apparently completed the main narrative of the six films of the dinosaur franchise, where two generations of heroes have teamed up for one last mission. This brought together Bryce Dallas Howard with frequent collaborator Chris Pratt, as well as franchise icons Jeff Golblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neal. Howard recently told People about the surprisingly emotional reaction she experienced to the behind-the-scenes footage of the film, sharing:

We were in such a mess. It’s one of the coolest things about behind-the-scenes footage that you can watch on Blu-ray because they brought it all back to me. I was watching it last night, and at some point my husband called me, and my son picked up the phone and said, “Mom is crying.” We are watching behind the scenes.” I felt like I was there, especially that last day. It was very deep.

How sweet is it? Although Jurassic World: Dominion was filmed in the midst of a pandemic and in the midst of extremely strict security protocols, it seems that the creation of Colin Trevorrow’s triquel was still a joy for Bryce Dallas Howard. It’s enough that watching behind-the-scenes footage of the process was enough to make her cry. Tell us about your love for your work.

Considering how much time Bryce Dallas Howard spent playing Claire Deering and promoting the Jurassic World trilogy, it makes sense that she might have a strong emotional connection to the films. Filming of the first Jurassic World movie began in April 2014, so she spent almost ten years working with real estate and her colleagues.

In the end, all three Jurassic World films were able to make a lot of money at the box office, including Dominion. But the triquel was the least critics’ favorite of the recent trilogy, with criticism directed at the pace, the script and all that locust. It’s currently unclear if and when the dinosaur property could return to cinemas, but smart Money says the studio could take a break of a few years.

As for the future of Bryce Dallas Howard, she has a successful career as an actress and director. Fans of “Star Wars” were very impressed with her work in such series as “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”, and some hoped that she would really take on a full-fledged movie in a galaxy far, far away. We just have to wait and see how she takes her job as a director further.

