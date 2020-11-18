Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Easter Egg For Season 2

So Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard directed The Mandalorian chapter 11, ‘The Heiress’, paying a fitting tribute to something other than Star Wars as did his father Oscar-winning director Ron Howard. .

Similarly, a fan noticed the Howard-related Easter egg on Twitter, where clips from The Mandalorian and Ron Howard’s sci-fi drama Apollo 13 had been posted side by side. In turn, they reacted to the Twitter post with comments such as:

“Like father Like Son!” “Don’t think I didn’t hear that incredible tribute to your dad!”

Bryce confirmed that the striking similarities between the two scenes were, of course, deliberate. “Good catch! 100% correct,” he replied. We wonder what else we could have missed.

Elsewhere in ‘The Heiress’ a similar tribute was made where The Mandalorian appeared to solve a large hole in the plot surrounding Din Djarin and his unwavering insistence that he keep his helmet on.

Did Din’s encounter with other Mandalorians only confirm that soon we could finally see Pedro Pascal’s face? We think there may be a small possibility.

Currently, seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian air on Disney +, with new episodes weekly. Likewise Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire Skywalker saga are available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K, today, as well as on Disney +, while Rise of Skywalker is also on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW TV.



