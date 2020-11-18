Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Easter Egg For Season 2

So Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard directed The Mandalorian chapter 11, ‘The Heiress’, paying a fitting tribute to something other than Star Wars as did his father Oscar-winning director Ron Howard. .
Similarly, a fan noticed the Howard-related Easter egg on Twitter, where clips from The Mandalorian and Ron Howard’s sci-fi drama Apollo 13 had been posted side by side. In turn, they reacted to the Twitter post with comments such as:
“Like father Like Son!” “Don’t think I didn’t hear that incredible tribute to your dad!”
Bryce confirmed that the striking similarities between the two scenes were, of course, deliberate. “Good catch! 100% correct,” he replied. We wonder what else we could have missed.
Elsewhere in ‘The Heiress’ a similar tribute was made where The Mandalorian appeared to solve a large hole in the plot surrounding Din Djarin and his unwavering insistence that he keep his helmet on.
Nice catch!! 100% correct:) https://t.co/J1LSdvetYJ
— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) November 14, 2020
Did Din’s encounter with other Mandalorians only confirm that soon we could finally see Pedro Pascal’s face? We think there may be a small possibility.
