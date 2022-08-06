Bryant Young dedicated a speech at the Hall of Fame to his late son: The NFL World reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the world of sports today

From the Golden Dome to cherry red and gold, to the gold jacket; former Niners quarterback Bryant Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Young played 14 seasons in San Francisco, helped the city win the Super Bowl as a rookie in 1994, followed by four Pro Bowl selections, first-team All-Pro honors, and the Comeback Player of the Year award.

During the funeral, Young dedicated his speech to his late son Colby, who died of cancer at the age of 15.

The NFL world reacted to a touching tribute to Young during his greatest football award.

“I’ve been coming to Canton since 2003,” Rich Eisen said. “The speech Bryant Young just delivered was [one of] the most beautiful, heartfelt and heartbreaking speeches I’ve ever heard here in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“What a powerful speech by Bryant Young,” commented Darius Butler. “Wow!”

“Bryant Young has won the respect of his teammates and those against whom he played, with his actions and his class. He rarely spoke out. Just now, with his words, he undoubtedly earned the respect of football fans all over the world. He just gave a GREAT speech at the Hall of Fame. “,— wrote Matt Maiocco of NBCS.

Outstanding material from one of the real great players.