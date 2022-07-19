Bryan Cranston jokes about returning to work with “Breaking Bad” co-star Bob Odenkirk about “Better Call Saul” and “What’s Changed”?

Spoilers below for the latest episode Better call Saul, so be careful if you haven’t caught up yet!

The eighth episode of the series “Better Call Saul” on the AMC channel finally drew a line in the sands of the New Mexico desert for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his most important girlfriend, Kim Wexler (Ri Seahorn). After a morally devastating visit to the memorial of the dead and buried Howard Hamlin, Kim ended not only Jimmy, but her entire career. Now that this split is fixed in stone, Saul Goodman may appear in full, and the “Breaking Bad” schedule may officially begin. That means we’re right around the corner from the respective returns of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Given this glorious occasion, the two actors spoke to the Albuquerque Journal about the duo’s return to television after their previous crackdowns on the AMC/Netflix movie “El Camino: Breaking Bad.” And Bryan Cranston, always a joker, despite his dramatic chops, calmly responded to the statement that his colleague in the film Bob Odenkirk has become a little more independent and demanding in the years since he played the main role in “Better Call Saul.” According to Cranston:

Odenkirk insisted. He said, “This is my show. That’s what you’re going to do.” I’m like, “Wow. He really has changed.

Of course, if Bob Odenkirk has changed in recent years, it’s only for the better, at least according to everyone who worked with him. And the love for the veteran Mr. Shaw only intensified during the filming of the last season, when Odenkirk suffered a heart attack that stopped production. (The near-tragic scene in question occurred in episode 608.) The actor had nothing but love to share with everyone he worked with after finishing filming the drama earlier this year. On the screen, however, everything is not so kind-hearted and joyful, as the last points for this interconnected universe will soon be connected.

Not that we have any real idea of how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear, whether they will be on screen together or not. After all, Walt could appear in a flashback, and Jesse could appear in one of Gene’s black-and-white flashbacks. But it looks like they will be paired again, since they flew to production together. Cranston spoke about the increased secrecy, saying:

We were asked to keep it a secret forever. We were brought under the darkness of night. We took this plane and they went to some private part of the airport. And then we took two steps off the asphalt and got into the SUV. We were moved to an Airbnb duplex. He had an upper floor. I had a lower floor and we were told you couldn’t leave.

The need for secrecy is obviously understandable, since fans would undoubtedly flock to any establishments the actors went to if the general public knew about Cranston and Paul’s trip to New Mexico at that time. And while they obviously weren’t tortured or anything so drastic, it looks like the duo went through some far from optimal experiences just so that viewers could experience their cameo comebacks in completely unspoiled bliss.

Of course, the original idea was that no one would know about Walt and Jesse’s return until it happened, and Aaron Paul joked that co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould were putting them through all these difficulties, just to troll them, seeing as the news turned out pretty early that the most a major crossover Breaking Bad is inevitable. That ‘s how Paul put it:

It’s so funny because it was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret. Then suddenly they announced that we were doing this, so why are we being held in prison? Seriously, they were just bullying us.

Someone who is not idle is Gus Fring, who now finds it much easier to live without Lalo haunting his daily life. And since construction will start again in the lab under the laundry room, it’s only a matter of time before he needs someone there to make the signature blue methamphetamine underlying Breaking Bad.

“Better Call Saul” airs Mondays on AMC at 21:00. ET, and the return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul is rumored to occur in episode 610, which will air on July 25. While you’re waiting to see how that happens, head over to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to find out what new and returning shows are in the pipeline.