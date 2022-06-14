Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul’s return to “Better Call Saul” will be “Very organic and Satisfying”

“Better Call Saul” showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the latest episodes of the AMC series when season 6 premieres. However, we don’t know when or how. In a recent interview, the “Better Call Saul” composer teased the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in recent episodes — here’s what we know.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman | Katie Kanavi/AMC

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will appear in the last season of the series “Better Call Saul.”

During the premiere of the last season of “Better Call Saul,” Gilligan and Gould teased the return of Cranston and Paul in the “Breaking Bad” prequel. “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without Cranston and Paul appearing, wouldn’t it?” Gilligan told Variety at the time.

Gould elaborated on the appearance of Walter and Jesse in the narrative “Better Call Saul.” “If that ever happens, that’s when these two shows will start to overlap,” he teased. “These two worlds intersect in a way you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”

Bob Odenkirk on what will surprise fans the most in the final season of #BetterCallSaul: “I could tell you in a nutshell, but I can’t.”

Bob Odenkirk, who stars in the series, said that “fans’ brains will explode” when the two characters return, adding that the two shows are “intertwined even more than ever in the last season.” Odenkirk added: “I think it’s amazing and cool, and it will make you watch Breaking Bad again.

The composer of “Better Call Saul” teases Bryan Cranston and the “organic” return of Aaron Paul

In an interview with Forbes, composer Dave Porter addressed the return of Cranston and Paul in new episodes of the series “Better Call Saul.” “I wouldn’t want to say more than [what Gilligan already has], other than to say that the fashion they do it very well looks very organic and very nice,” Porter said.

Earlier, Paul told Forbes about the return of his character, saying:

“I know they won’t leave Walt and Jesse just like that. It should make sense and be honest. It can’t be useless, non-standard, and generally seem trashy.” Like many fans, Paul trusts Gilligan and Gould to honor the story and properly involve Walter and Jesse in it.

Jimmy McGill’s origin story must end before Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul appear.

The first half of season 6 of “Better Call Saul” ended with the shocking death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Kim Wexler (Rhea Seahorn) and Jimmy McGill will have to deal with the aftermath of Howard’s death in the final episodes. This storyline, including Kim’s reaction to it, will most likely turn Jimmy into Saul Goodman forever.

Once Jimmy’s origin story is over and the series finally shows what’s going on with Kim Wexler, “Better Call Saul” could introduce Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Until then, the fans will be sitting on the edge of their seats.

“Better Call Saul” returns to AMC with the last episodes of Season 6 on Monday, July 11, at 21:00 EASTERN STANDARD TIME. Watch the first five seasons of the series “Better Call Saul” on Netflix.