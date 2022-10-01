Brutal “Deadpool 3” Fan Art Brings Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to the Franchise

I hope this becomes a real scene in Deadpool 3.

After the exciting surprise announcement that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the internet exploded. Fans were so excited about this news that they generated a lot of funny memes and fan art. While we are waiting for the release of the film in 2024, people are already beginning to predict what might happen and create different scenarios between Deadpool and Wolverine.

Although the two iconic characters technically shared the screen together, this will be the first time we’ll see the duo spend a lot of time together on screen. While waiting, artists like @bosslogic on Instagram have already created some fun art to welcome Hugh Jackman’s character to the wacky world of Deadpool, check it out:

This funny nod to Logan seems very similar to what the atmosphere will be like between a mercenary with a mouth and Wolverine in the third part of Deadpool. I believe that X-Man will be very annoyed with Wade Wilson and will not appreciate all his antics. However, Deadpool and his machinations will never stop, he will always be there to cheat everyone who does not want to be cheated.

Jackman’s image as Wolverine is taken from the 2017 film Logan, which tells the story of a battered and old version of the iconic X-Man. The film marked Jackman’s departure from Marvel, however, this announcement means that he will return once again to reveal his claws. The actor had the perfect two-word response to Reynolds when the announcement of his return dropped, as he simply wrote “Yes, of course”, very Wolverine on his part.

While most are thrilled that long-time internet nemeses are working together on such a long-awaited project, some are not so happy with this decision. However, there’s nothing to worry about, as the director of “Logan” James Mangold gave his approval to “Deadpool 3”.

Personally, I can’t wait to see what Jackman, Reynolds and the film’s director Sean Levy have up their sleeves. When Jackman’s return was announced, Levy tweeted how excited he was to be back and mentioned how difficult it was to keep it a secret. He also stupidly thanked “Very Strange Things” for helping him with his secret-keeping abilities. Reynolds and Levi have recently worked together on several projects, namely, “Free Guy” and “Project Adam”, and Levi has a story with Jackman when they worked together on Real Steel back in 2011, which made me even more excited about the appearance of Deadpool in the MCU.

To see these three working together will be a nice time to spend, and it seems that this is the perfect group to create this movie. Besides, all these arts make me and many other fans so worried about the team. Although “Deadpool 3” is still about two years away, there are many other upcoming Marvel movies that are worth watching and enjoying. You can also check out the movie schedule for 2022 to find out about other projects of Reynolds, Jackman and Levy that will appear in the near future.