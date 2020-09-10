Brutal crimes against Francisca Lachapel on Instagram

The Despierta América Instagram account shared a video in which one of its hosts, Francisca Lachapel, appears. Along with the publication, the networking team shared the following message: “Love in times of pandemic ❤️ Tomorrow at @despiertamerica Tell us your story.”

Unfortunately, the reaction to the video threw among the first comments, negative and cruel messages against Lachapel.

These are some of the messages that the host of Dominican origin, former beauty queen and winner of Univision’s Nuestra Belleza Latina contest, received, some even claim that the person who appears in the video is a man who looks like a woman.

samanoagustin19 Get Francisca out, she doesn’t understand anything, her accent is bored

vergas.co WOOOWWW Q FEYYYO STE MAN…. IT ALSO HAS A WOMAN’S FACE… .👽

denisse7546 Where is you Francesco

kiskillosa_4020 What did he say? I was distracted by her horse face and the bad makeup

she has or is it so that you see the @ left side bigger and hung, eewww 🤮🤮

cruzdoram body of man

cruzdoram body of man lindabellamanhattan How bad with Francis, stop criticizing her for her crooked mouth



