Brutal, 15-year-old boy killed with head shot

A 15-year-old boy was killed by two subjects who shot him in cold blood outside his home in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata in the state of Morelos in Mexico.

The minor, identified as Ronaldo “N”, was murdered just a few steps from his house, by two subjects who intercepted him on Puente Colorado street, near the corner of Ferrocarril Avenue, in the El Órgano expansion neighborhood and those who shot him in head.

Neighbors claimed that they heard about two shots, so they left their houses and discovered Ronaldo bleeding from the head near a telephone pole, so they called emergency services.

When the paramedics arrived they could do nothing for the victim as he had died while one of the young man’s acquaintances called the minor’s home to inform the family.

At the place where the body of the minor was found, his parents arrived to try to recognize him, but the police had already cordoned off the area, so they could not approach the victim.

Later, criminal investigation agents took over the remains of the 15-year-old boy, to transfer him to the local morgue where his family had to wait for the tests dictated by Mexican law to be administered before they later handed over the body.

So far the causes of the attack are unknown but in recent days, the state governed by former soccer player Cuauhtémoc Blanco has suffered an escalation of violence that apparently has no end.



