Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not submit their album for Grammy Consideration

The duo “would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually refuse to present our album this year.

Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting his debut album for consideration at the Grammys next year.

Mars and Anderson Paak released “An Evening with Silk Sonic” in November 2021, which included the singles “Leave The Door Open”, “Skate” and “Smokin Out The Window”.

While Silk Sonic won four Grammys — with the victory of “Leave The Door Open” in the categories of “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best R&B Performance” and “Best R&B Song” — at the 2022 ceremony back in April, Mars confirmed that the duo will not be presenting “An Evening with Silk Sonic” for consideration at the 2023 Grammys.

“We really put everything into this album, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually refuse to present our album this year,” Mars said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“We hope that we will be able to celebrate the great year of music with everyone and take part in the party. Thank you for allowing Silk Sonic to flourish.”

Mars added: “Andy and I, as well as everyone who worked on this project, won at the moment when the world reacted to ‘Leave The Door Open’. Everything else was just the cherry on the cake.

“We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once, but twice — and awarded us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this project and defended it.”

Silk Sonic has also won the MTV VMA, BRIT Awards, Billboard Music Awards and BET Awards over the past 18 months.