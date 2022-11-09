Bruno Mars Became a Resident of Las Vegas

DECEMBER 2022

30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

JANUARY 2023

25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

FEBRUARY 2023

01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Mars confirmed last month that Silk Sonic would not be submitting its debut album for consideration at the Grammys next year.

In November 2021, Mars and Paak released “Evening with Silk Sonic”, which included the singles “Leave The Door Open”, “Skate” and “Smokin Out The Window”.

While Silk Sonic won four Grammys — with the victory of “Leave The Door Open” in the categories of “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best R&B Performance” and “Best R&B Song” — at the 2022 ceremony in April, Mars has since pore confirmed that the duo will not be presenting “An Evening with Silk Sonic” for consideration at the 2023 Grammys.

“We really put everything into this album, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually refuse to present our album this year,” Mars said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Mars’ last solo album was “24K Magic” in 2016.