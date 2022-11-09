Bruno Mars Became a Resident of Las Vegas

Bruno Mars shared details about the new residence at Park MGM Las Vegas.
The pop star, who worked at the same casino this summer with his Silk Sonic partner Anderson Spider, will return to Park MGM next month to run until mid-February 2023. Fans are promised a new new show with him and his band Hooligans.
Mars re-tweeted the hotel’s announcement of his residence with the caption: “Start your year right and rock with The Hooligans.”
Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas residency:
DECEMBER 2022
30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
JANUARY 2023
25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
FEBRUARY 2023
01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
Mars confirmed last month that Silk Sonic would not be submitting its debut album for consideration at the Grammys next year.
In November 2021, Mars and Paak released “Evening with Silk Sonic”, which included the singles “Leave The Door Open”, “Skate” and “Smokin Out The Window”.
While Silk Sonic won four Grammys — with the victory of “Leave The Door Open” in the categories of “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best R&B Performance” and “Best R&B Song” — at the 2022 ceremony in April, Mars has since pore confirmed that the duo will not be presenting “An Evening with Silk Sonic” for consideration at the 2023 Grammys.
“We really put everything into this album, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually refuse to present our album this year,” Mars said in a statement to Rolling Stone.
Mars’ last solo album was “24K Magic” in 2016.