Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United Criticizes The Organization of Qatar 2022

Bruno Fernandes rejected FIFA’s decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the middle of the season.

Manchester United have shown good form in recent games. The team is rallying, demonstrating camaraderie and ideally would like to make the most of the newfound momentum.

However, Premier League football will have to take a place, while the World Cup will take center stage.

This year’s World Cup has become an object of close attention. Controversy has engulfed football’s greatest stage amid accusations of human rights abuses and even alleged self-serving agendas among celebrities despite human rights violations.

Fernandes expresses his opinion

During the week when we witnessed how one Portuguese Manchester United star expressed her opinion, another also decided to speak out.

Fernandes claims that the timing and location of the 2022 Games in Qatar demonstrate blatant disregard for both players and fans (via The Daily Mail).

The Red Devils midfield maestro also shared his concerns about the human rights controversy surrounding the tournament, which starts next Sunday.

“Of course it’s weird,” Fernandes exclaimed when asked about his views on the World Cup. He said: “Now is not exactly the time when we want to play in the World Cup.

“For fans and players, children will go to school, and people will work. The timing won’t be the best for people to watch the games.

“We know the situation around the tournament, what has been [said] over the past few weeks and months about people who died building stadiums. We are not happy about this at all.

“We want football to be for everyone. Everyone should be included because this is the World Cup.

“This kind of thing shouldn’t happen at any time, but for the World Cup, which is a celebration for fans, players and something that brings joy, it should be done better.”

Eriksen has had his say

After the criticism of the tournament by his teammate, the playmaker of the Danish national team and United Christian Eriksen intervened:

“I totally agree with Bruno. A lot has been written about the World Cup and why it is being held in Qatar. I think everyone agrees that it was done wrong.”

Eriksen also acknowledged the somewhat limited influence of footballers on this issue.

“However, we are football players, and these political decisions are made above us. Of course, we say our business to focus on it, but the changes have to come from somewhere else.”

Sky Sports expert Jamie Redknapp shared his position on the situation, saying: “We know it shouldn’t be there. Something had to be done when it was initially handed over to Qatar.

“It’s too late now. The World Cup is about to begin. I think this is the case when you need to do your best. But it’s clearly not in that environment.”

November 20, 2022 marks the start of the tournament and a 6-week break in the regular football championship. It will be a new experience for fans and football players. We are looking forward to seeing how the 2022 FIFA World Cup unfolds.