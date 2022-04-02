Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming thanks fans for “prayers” during His Battle with Aphasia: “I’m grateful”

The feeling of love. A day after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, Emma Heming thanks the public for the kind response.

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help,” the 43—year-old Maltese native wrote in her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 31. “I am grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Scout Willis, one of Bruce’s daughters, also thanked social media users on Thursday for their kindness.

“There is always the unknown when you share so defenselessly with the world. I was hoping for a little love and compassion, I REALLY COULD NEVER have foreseen the depth and breadth of love we received as a family yesterday,” the 30—year-old Brown University graduate signed the slide show on Instagram. “Yesterday I was amazed at how much love, energy and prayers are now being sent to my dad and just humiliates me so much that it causes tears when I write this. I’m so grateful for your love, I’m so grateful to hear about what my dad means to you. Many thanks to everyone who contacted me yesterday.”

Heming and Scout spoke about the 67-year—old actor’s health problems on Wednesday, March 30, in a joint statement with the ex-wife of the “Die Hard” star Demi Moore and his other children – 33-year-old Rumer, 28-year-old Tallulah and Mabel. 10 years, and Evelyn, 7 years.

“The whole family wanted to inform Bruce’s wonderful supporters that our beloved Bruce has some health problems, and he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” the family members wrote on Instagram, referring to the language disorder. characterized by an inability to understand or express speech. “As a result of this and with great attention, Bruce is giving up a career that meant so much to him.”

The statement continued: “This is a really difficult time for our family and we are very grateful to you for your continued love, compassion and support. We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to attract his fans because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live,” and together we plan to do just that.”

Celebrities, from Seth Green to Debi Mazar, shared their support for the Emmy winner in the comments.

“I love Bruce Willis so much, and I’m grateful for every character he gave us,” the 48—year-old co-creator of “Robocyplen” wrote, while the 57-year-old Junior graduate added, “We love Bruce very much. I send love to him and your family. Bruce has given us so much! What an amazing career. Let him rest and recover.”

“He’s an amazing actor and a legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said Wednesday. “I fully support Bruce and his family during this difficult time and admire his courage in the fight against this incredibly serious disease. Bruce will always be a part of our family.”