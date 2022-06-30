Bruce Willis’ Team Responds to Randall Emmett’s Accusations That He Knew About Health Problems and Mistreated Him

To shed light on the case. Bruce Willis’ lawyer Martin Singer responded to accusations that producer Randall Emmett knew about the Sixth Sense actor’s health problems, but still continued to push him to work.

“My client continued to work after he was medically diagnosed because he wanted to work and was able to do it, like many other people diagnosed with aphasia who are able to continue working,” Singer, 70, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times for a published article. Thursday, June 30th. “Since Mr. Willis starred in these films, they could get funding. This has led to literally thousands of people getting jobs, many during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In March, the family of the 67-year—old “Die Hard” star announced that he was retiring from cinema after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects the ability to communicate.

Before retiring, Willis worked with 51-year-old Emmett on a number of films, including the producer’s directorial debut “Midnight in Millet”. According to the Los Angeles Times, Emmett told his then-fiancee Lala Kent that the “Hard Kill” actor struggled during the filming of the film.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Kent recalls his ex—fiance saying during a phone conversation that two other witnesses overheard. “It’s so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is.”

The Irishman’s producer denied that he was aware “of Mr. Willis’ deteriorating health” in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. The publication reported that he made five more films with the “Pulp Fiction” actor after “Midnight in Millet”.

The alleged phone call to Kent occurred in September 2020, long before Willis’ health problems became known. But, according to Alicia Haverland, the real estate manager in the movie “Midnight in Millet”, the actor’s condition on the set was a secret of Polichinel.

“Our stunt coordinator mentioned that it was difficult for him,” Haverland told the Los Angeles Times. “Our first advertising agent saw that he was struggling. You have to be blind not to see him struggling.”

The release reported that several members of the crew witnessed how Willis needed considerable help to get through the scenes, including another actor coaching him in his lines through an earpiece, and Emmett imitating the actions from behind a video monitor.

In addition to concerns about his working relationship with the Moonlighting actor as his health has deteriorated, Emmett is also currently facing allegations of mistreatment of women, employees and business partners. His spokeswoman, Sally Hofmeister, denied the allegations in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. According to the publication, producer Silence and his company Emmett/Furla Oasis are currently facing almost a dozen lawsuits.

On the day Willis’ family announced his aphasia diagnosis, Emmett took to Instagram to express his support for the “Full Moon Kingdom” actor.

“Bruce and I have worked on more than 20 films together. He is an amazing actor and a legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this difficult time and admire his courage in the fight against this incredibly serious disease. Bruce will always be a part of my family,” he signed his candid photo with the action star.