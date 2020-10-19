Bruce Willis returns as John McClane in commercial

Bruce Willis is back as John McClane, protagonist of the Duro de Matar franchise, but not as fans would like. The actor reprized the role in a car battery commercial that bears the name DieHard.

With sequences reminiscent of the 1988 classic, the actor appears fleeing enemies and crawling through ventilation ducts, in order to change his car battery. Check out the video below.

Last Saturday (17), the actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, published on Twitter a preview of the commercial with the hashtag #DieHardisBack (Duro de Matar is back, in direct translation). In the video, in addition to some excerpts from the advertisement, there was also the phrase “While a story ends, a new one begins”, reinforcing rumors that the franchise could win a new title.

Currently, a new film is in the early stages of development and will present a story prior to that of the original feature in parallel with a new McClane adventure, today. The film will feature Holly Gennero, the cop’s ex-wife, but Bonnie Bedelia’s return to the role has not been confirmed. According to rumors, Willis himself is participating in the choice of the actor who will play the younger version of McClane.

Duro de Matar was released in 1988. The last title of the franchise, Duro de Matar: A Good Day to Die, hit theaters in 2013.



