Bruce Willis Knows how “lucky” and “blessed” he is to have a mixed family during his Battle with Aphasia

“He’s happy to have them on hand,” says a source about the wife of the 67—year-old “Die Hard” star Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore. “They all pull together, and that’s the main thing.”

The Red 2 actress, 43, and G.I. 59-year-old Jane Star announced the actor’s diagnosis in a statement last month, which was also signed by his daughters. The German-born star shares 33-year-old Rumer, 30-year-old Scout and 28-year-old Tallulah Willis with Moore, with whom he broke up in 1998 after more than 10 years of marriage. After Heming Willis and the Emmy Award winner got married in 2009, they welcomed Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7.

“Emma, the girls and Demi are united in being there for Bruce and providing him with the best possible treatment,” an insider tells us. “Fortunately, he is extremely self-sufficient at the moment. They don’t take anything for granted, but a balance is needed, because he wants it to be solved with a minimum of fuss, and selflessly strives to cope with what he can.”

When the family spoke publicly about Bruce’s health battle, they also revealed that he plans to step away from the spotlight after more than four decades of success in Hollywood.

“As a family, we wanted to inform Bruce’s wonderful supporters that our beloved Bruce has some health problems, and he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” Rumer wrote in his Instagram statement posted on March 30. “As a result of this and with great attention, Bruce is giving up a career that meant so much to him.”

After the announcement, the family of the Moonlighting graduate showered tributes to his friends and colleagues, including M. Night Shyamalan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Randall Emmett. While Bruce was “so flattered” by the public reaction, the insider says his biggest source of support at the moment is his wife.

“Emma was a real rock,” says a source about the model. “Not a day goes by that Bruce doesn’t tell her how lucky he is to have her in his life.”