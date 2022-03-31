Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout Willis, responded to the outpouring of support after discovering aphasia: “Amazing love”

An expression of gratitude. After announcing the retirement of her father Bruce Willis from acting, Scout Willis expressed gratitude for the support that others had given to their family.

“The exquisite outpouring of love I’m experiencing right now is just driving me crazy,” the 30—year-old Scout wrote in her Instagram story on Wednesday, March 30. dad and my whole family.”

Earlier in the day, the actor’s relatives confirmed that the 67-year-old “Die Hard” actor was leaving Hollywood.

“We as a family wanted to inform you that our beloved Bruce has some health problems, and he was recently diagnosed with aphasia,” Bruce’s family said in a statement on Instagram. “As a result of this and with great attention, Bruce is giving up a career that meant so much to him.”

The news was shared on social networks by the wife of the “Armageddon” actor Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his children. Bruce shares Rumer Willis, Scout and Tallulah Willis with Moore, 59. He is also the father of Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with Heming Willis, 43.

Relatives of the German native noted that his medical diagnosis recently “affected his cognitive abilities.” “This is a really difficult time for our family, and we are very grateful to you for your unwavering love, compassion and support,” the statement said. “We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to attract his fans because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Shortly after Bruce’s family revealed the decision, many celebrities offered their support.

Sarah Paulson, who worked with Bruce in Glass, wrote in the comments section: “He was such an incredible acting partner for me and the sweetest, most gentle and funny person. he reigns supreme in my book. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ».

Meanwhile, Megan McCain weighed in on the news about Bruce’s health, writing: “So much love, light, prayers and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, @justdemi and their entire family during this time. Believe me, there is hope and incredible geniuses at the Mayo Clinic and the National Institutes of Health who work in the field of neurology and study the brain. Breakthroughs really happen every day.”

Seth Green also praised the time spent with Bruce in the past. “I love Bruce Willis so much and am grateful for every character he has given us,” Green, 48, wrote at the time. “I hug and love the whole family — thank you for sharing it with all of us.”

Later that day Rita Wilson replied: “My heart goes out to Bruce and the whole family. So grateful that you shared this with us. We keep all of you in our prayers.”