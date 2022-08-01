Bruce Campbell hints at the greater importance of his cameo in “Doctor Strange 2”

Bruce Campbell teases that the MCU may be seeing more of Pizza Poppa’s “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” in future films. Sam Raimi made his way into the Marvel universe earlier in this way, taking part in the Doctor Strange franchise, where Benedict Cumberbatch played Stephen Strange. Before joining the MCU, Raimi directed the original Spider-Man trilogy in the early 2000s, starring Tobey Maguire as the first spider-web movie.

While the two film series focused on different characters respectively, they had one important and funny thing in common, namely Bruce Campbell. For over a decade, Campbell and Raimi have collaborated frequently, from Spider-Man, Army of Darkness, Xena: Warrior Queens to Ash vs Ash Evil. In films with Maguire, Campbell appeared in comedic images, playing different characters in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. For “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Campbell and Raimi reunited again, and the actor appeared as a new character for a cameo appearance, Pizza Poppa from Earth-838.

link: Oh, Ant-Man 3 Makes the Same MCU Promises as Doctor Strange 2

Despite the fact that there was a massive invasion of the Scarlet Witch on Earth-838, as a result of which members of the Illuminati died, Pop’s Pizza still survived. However, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” may not be the last time the MCU sees him. In an interview with Inverse, Campbell talked about joining the MCU as Pizza Poppa and whether he’s finished as a character. According to Campbell, “there’s more to it,” which strongly suggests Pizza Poppa will return in one form or another, sharing the following:

“It’s just something more. There is a little more in the topic. They just tightened it up a bit for a real movie. But it is important to understand that he may not just be a pizza seller. That would be a big mistake. it’s on your part to assume this in any way. Well, he’s in the universe now, isn’t he? That means he’s in every universe, because all these universes are layered. […] Naturally there would be options. […] Well, it’s a three-movie contract.”

The multiverse has been a huge component of the MCU throughout Phase 4, which is now officially confirmed as part of Marvel Studios’ ambitious multiverse saga that will include Phases 5 and 6. While “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” collected 954.6 dollars. millions at the box office, there have been no announcements about the Doctor Strange 3 movie, and it has not been confirmed that Raimi will return in future Marvel films. However, Campbell can still appear in MCU films that haven’t been made by Raimi, especially if he has a multi-picture contract.

Since the Multiverse is at the center of Phase 4-6, it wouldn’t be a shock if Marvel Studios made Campbell appear as different lookalikes of Poppa’s Pizza, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It would be in the spirit of the MCU if that’s how they use Campbell’s contract. Since the Multiverse saga will lead to the films “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, it would be a missed opportunity if pizzas from different Lands appear in the next Avengers films. Until he is seen next time, fans can relive the appearance of Poppa’s Pizza in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness.