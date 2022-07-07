Browser is now a massive LEGO Mario set of 2807 parts

LEGO has officially unveiled the massive Mighty Bowser set, interactive with the LEGO Mario series.

Bowser has a height of more than 32 cm and a width of 41 cm and will be released on October 1. It will cost $269.99 and includes 2,807 parts as listed in the LEGO Store.

Set # 71411 will include a brand new LEGO piece that allows you to reliably recreate Bowser’s spikes. It also has a fireball launcher and movable head, neck, arms and fingers.

LEGO set “Mighty Bowser”

While its hefty base and background pillars look pretty good on their own (and also have a hidden POW block), they’re also designed to work with the interactive Mario, Luigi, and Peach sets that LEGO has been releasing over the last couple of years. .

The Mighty Bowser set is officially the largest Mario set released so far, eclipsing Bowser’s Airship set, which previously held the top spot at $99.99 and 1,152 pieces. Not part of the official line, but still very similar to the Mario LEGO set, the Super Mario 64 set was also released, which sold for $169.99.

Mighty Bowser is the latest LEGO invasion of the gaming world. Previously, sets based on Sonic the Hedgehog (with Green Hill Zone) and Horizon: Forbidden West (with Tallneck) were released. Pre-orders are not open yet, but you can follow @IGNDeals on Twitter.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer who sometimes doesn’t forget to tweet @thelastdinsdale. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.