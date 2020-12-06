Browse faster in Chrome for iPhone with this trick

Surfing the Internet is something that everyone knows how to do. The security with which they do it is another thing, but searching a web page, browsing its content and downloading files is basic. But did you know that the pages you visit in each session can be transferred from your iPhone to your Mac? the answer to the question is negative, don’t worry, we’ll tell you how to do it.

Save time browsing Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers for all users and is available for use on multiple devices. The most common are smartphones, tablets and computers, and that includes all devices including those of the competition. And is that if you are an iPhone user, you will have this browser at your disposal in the App Store.

It may at first glance be a browser like many others on the market, but today we are going to show you a Google Chrome trick that will help you a lot. It is about the synchronization function of the application that also works on the devices of the bitten apple.

What you must do is log in to the browser with your Google account on the devices where you usually use the application. Then you have to do your searches, open several tabs or windows to have everything you need in the current session at hand. And now comes the really cool thing about the syncing process.

To always have all the started windows at hand you must go to the part of your account and select the Activation of synchronization. This will recognize that you have a session started on another device and if you need it, it is possible to send specific web pages or all of them to the device you are going to use. Here you have two aspects:

If you use your Mac, you can send Chrome tabs by clicking on the devices icon in the address bar. Then choose the one you want to send the address.

If you do it from your iPhone the process is similar. You just have to click on the share button and in the same way select the device where you logged in to send.

And yes, in case there is any doubt about it, this way to navigate faster with Chrome for Apple devices is also available for Android devices and Windows 10.



