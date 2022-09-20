Browns star Amari Cooper’s True Feelings about Critical Offside in Loss against Jets

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns suffered a significant collapse against the New York Jets, despite having a 13-point advantage with less than 2 minutes left. After the Jets managed to make the game with one point, the team miraculously realized the kick from the game. Browns star Amari Cooper takes the blame for this botched recovery, as the receiver was closest to the lost ball, which ended up in the hands of the Jets. Through Tom Withers, Cooper took responsibility for the error, pointing out that he should have picked up the ball during a critical side kick.

The Jets‘ comeback was orchestrated after Nick Chubb scored a controversial touchdown rather than falling in the red zone. Chubb’s decision left 1:55 on the clock. Although the Browns were still considered to have a 99.9% chance of winning, things went wrong.

Cooper on onside kick: “It was my play to make and I didn’t make it.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/lfsoFD4dSj — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 20, 2022

A 66-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Corey Davis provided an onside kick that the Jets played back just over a minute later on the clock. With 22 seconds left, Flacco found Garrett Wilson for the game-winning touchdown, putting the Jets ahead of the Browns by a score of 31-30.

Things could have been very different for the Browns if Chubb had lost rather than scored a goal, or if Cooper had managed to get off the field by hitting a goal. However, it’s all in hindsight now, and the Browns will just have to comply the next time they find themselves in a difficult situation. This time, Cooper is willing to take the blame, although it’s still inconceivable that the defense allowed two late touchdowns in this way.