Browns Released Player After Signing Wide Receiver

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns signed a new wide receiver after releasing a veteran safety.

According to a statement from the team, Cleveland released safety Nate Meadors. A former UCLA Bruin, Meadors came into the league as an undrafted rookie before finding a spot on the Minnesota Vikings.

After two years there, he bounced around the league before the Browns brought him in for the 2021 campaign. However, Cleveland opted to move on from Meadors and bring in former Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin.

Here’s an official announcement from the team.

The 22-year-old played for three different collegiate programs before finding his way to the NFL.

Here’s more on Baldwin, from the Browns:

Baldwin is a 6-2, 212-pound rookie out of Michigan. He spent 2021 at Michigan, where he appeared in all 14 games and recorded 17 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Baldwin also spent time at Morgan State (2017-18) and Jackson State (2020). He is a native of Southfield, Mich.

Will he make the roster?