Browns Player Crushed For What He Said about Boos

Joby Tonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns linebacker was asked about the recent cheers from opposing fans, and he said it was “Cleveland versus the world.”

“Now it seems more than ever that Cleveland is against the whole world. We will be ready for this,” Bitonio said.

This is definitely not the best statement, as many fans and media representatives see it as rallying around Deshaun Watson after he was suspended for the first six games of the season.

There’s a chance the suspension could be up to a full year if the NFL gets what it wants with its appeal. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter S.

Harvey is due to hear an appeal after he was appointed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

You’ll have to be prepared for even louder cheers throughout the regular season.