Browns insider commented on the potential reunion of Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his time sorting out his options as a free agent this offseason. Could a reunion with the Cleveland Browns be one of those options?

Some discussed the possibility of Beckham returning to Cleveland. However, this does not sound plausible.

According to the report, OBJ is “unlikely” to play another snap for the Cleveland Browns. Well, then.

“Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the #Browns is unlikely, according to a source, but John Johnson III still took a ‘shot in the dark,'” Nate Ulrich said. “@iamjohnthetherth laughed today at his March comment and explained the intention: “I recruited it.”

OBJ’s future probably remains in Los Angeles.

Rams head coach Sean McVeigh has already admitted that he wants him back.

“We’d love to have Odell back,” McVeigh said via Pro Football Talk. “That’s one of the reasons we ended up chasing Allen Robinson the way we did. I thought it was such a big deal. We all know the year that Cooper Kupp had. I love Van Jefferson. to keep getting better. But then when you brought Odell into the mix last year, I thought he did a great job when you have two guys on opposite sides of the formation based on how they want to change the math to the back end when you have a guy in a lot of those three on one who can to come alive and be automatic for some of these back isolations, I thought this is where Odell really let us see how big a part of our offense is, which should be based on the league landscape and some of the ways people are trying to protect you.”

Beckham still has a little time before he makes a decision.