Browns Announce Official Decision on WR Jakim Grant

Fearing the worst, the Browns officially placed Jakim Grant, who returned to the Breakdown, on injured reserve.

The team announced the move after Grant’s achilles injury at practice on Tuesday.

By all accounts, Grant enjoyed an incredible camp before he left. Not only in the return game, but also as the recipient of the slot; making the case even more destructive.

The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract this offseason, hoping the former Dolphin and Bear could bring a little bit of the magic of a comeback to Ohio.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer even went so far as to say he thought Grant could “transform” Cleveland’s comeback game.

The team fears Grant’s injury is an achilles tear, which will probably put him out of the game for the entire season. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

Grant was selected for his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 and received All-Pro honors for the second year in a row.