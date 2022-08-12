Browns Announce 14 Players Won’t Play Today Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns are just minutes away from starting the 2022 preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and their first inactive list for 2022 is already ready.

Fans hoping not to see Deshaun Watson in suits will be disappointed. He was not among the 14 players listed by the Browns as inactive.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Miles Garrett, running back Kareem Hunt, running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Jacoby Brissett join Jaydevon Clowney, Denzel Ward, Michael Woods, Sean Holly, Sheldon Day, Anthony Walker Jr., Greg Newsom II, John Johnson. III, and Joel Bitonio is on the inactive list.

Given the absence of so many Browns first-team players, it’s unlikely Deshaun Watson will be on the field for long. But he will be there.

This offseason, the Cleveland Browns have made massive changes to their team. Baker Mayfield left after four years at center, and was replaced by Deshaun Watson. Although, if the NFL gets its way, Watson won’t be part of the Browns, at least not this year.

Cleveland added Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, and also returned Pro Bowl pass rusher Jaydevon Clowney.

Expectations will be high regardless of whether Watson plays or not.

