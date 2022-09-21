Brown made a decision about Jadeveon Klatzny for the Steelers game

The Cleveland Browns have officially ruled Jaydevon Clowney out of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran pass rusher suffered an ankle injury during the Browns’ crushing loss to the New York Jets in week two.

Prior to this injury, Clowney had a good start to the 2022 season. In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, the former No. 1 overall got a striptease and fumbled the ball on New York quarterback Joe Flacco. At the moment, he has 1.5 sacks and five rebounds of the ball for the year.

Reserve veteran Clowney Chase Vinovich will also not participate in tomorrow’s contest. Rookie defenders Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will be forced to step up in the pass game.

“It sucks,” Wright said of Clowney’s injury, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “[Especially] something so random, something that shouldn’t have happened. But in the end, someone has to come up. We can’t sit back and hang our heads because he fell. We just need to look at it, since he’s going to be fine. He’s going to come back. However, while he is away, someone has to step in, someone has to take his place and play.”

Miles Garrett, who missed practice this week due to a neck injury, should be ready for work on Thursday.

The Browns will kick off the AFC North game against the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow.