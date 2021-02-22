Brotherhood: Netflix confirms renewal for season 2

Netflix confirmed on Monday (22) the renewal of the series Brotherhood for its 2nd season. Also according to the platform, the recording will start in 2021. The announcement was made by the official streaming page on Twitter, accompanying a photo of the main actors.

The Brazilian series is starring Seu Jorge and Naruna Costa. In the plot, Cristina, a lawyer, has been trying to deal with the disappearance of her brother for years. However, she discovers that he has been in jail since he disappeared. In addition, he is also the leader of a criminal faction. So, she decides to help him and infiltrates the criminal world in order to free him from prison.

Created and directed by Pedro Morelli, the script was developed by Felipe Sant’Angelo and has names like Hermila Guedes, Lee Taylor, Danilo Grangheia, Pedro Wagner and Wesley Guimarães in the cast.

The 1st season of Brotherhood debuted on Netflix in October 2019. Therefore, the announcement of the renewal for the 2nd season came more than a year late. The recordings will be made at the Piraquara State Penitentiary, located in Greater Curitiba, Paraná. According to production, the series should have started filming in March 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic meant that production was postponed until 2021.

To date, Netflix has yet to release a release date for the series. Meanwhile, it is possible to check the first 8 episodes already available on the streaming platform.

