Brooks Koepka’s wife shared new racy vacation photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Krepka officially retired from the market.

The four-time winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and has become one of the most beloved couples in sports.

Both Krepka and Sims described the wedding as the best day of their lives, as it should be. Sims recently shared photos from the wedding.

“Get ready, wedding content is far from over 😉🏎 On Wednesday, we hosted a small welcome dinner for the family, the wedding party and friends who are like family. It was magical,” she said.