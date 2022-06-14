Brooks Koepka made an extremely honest message to the media today

Brooks Koepka no longer answers questions about LIV Golf.

The 32-year-old has lashed out at the media for asking questions about LIV Golf during the week of the US Open.

“I think it sucks too, you’re all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said via NESN.com . “I mean, this is one of my favorite events, and I don’t know why you guys keep doing this. But the more you give him legs, the more you keep talking about it.”

He did not stop there. Koepka answered the next question about LIV Golf sharply.

“I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man,” he added. “I don’t understand at all. I’m tired of talking. I’m tired of all this. As I said, you’re casting a shadow over the U.S. Open. I think it sucks. I actually feel sorry for them this time because it’s a (expletive) situation. We’re here to play, and you’re talking about an event that happened last week.”

The reality is that LIV Golf and its conflict with the PGA Tour is the biggest story in golf right now, regardless of the U.S. Open.

I hope the situation will change by the weekend, when the US Open begins.