Brooklyn Decker says marriage to Andy Roddick is “hilariously transactional” when raising children: “efficiency is the key”

With 13 years of marriage behind them and two children at home, Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick’s relationship has turned into a well-oiled machine.

“You’re like, “I have kids, you go buy tampons, go get diapers.” …It’s very [much] like making a game plan for a football match. You draw crosses, and someone will take up this work, and another will take care of it.”

The Ohio native, who shares 6-year-old Hank and 4-year-old Stevie with a 39-year-old athlete, told Us that “efficiency is the key factor” when raising toddlers.

“I hope you can laugh along the way,” the model said, noting that she and the tennis professional don’t have “regular work dates” because their “life is so messy.”

The Grace and Frankie star explained, “I really think it’s easy to get bogged down in managing life, home, kids and all that. Nevertheless, we allocate time. …We are giving this priority, but I think we could all work better.”

The couple, who married in April 2009 in Texas, consider themselves in a “good place” with Hank and Stevie and have no plans to expand anytime soon.

“You’re constantly bending over for six months,” Decker told us about having babies. “They are really exploratory, but not strong enough to do it on their own. So you’re just playing cars with your kids. … I have two children who can, for example, get dressed and ask me for what they need. It would be difficult [to have another one].”

Currently, the kids follow in their father’s footsteps and show interest in sports, including football and basketball.

