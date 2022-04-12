Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married after more than two years of relationship

Newlyweds! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married on Saturday, April 9.

Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, got married at their family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The photos show that at the ceremony, the bride and groom kissed for the first time at sunset.

Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, weren’t the only celebrities attending the event. Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were among the guests photographed at the wedding.

Before becoming Mr. and Mrs., the couple announced that they were planning a Jewish wedding and wanted to be traditional. The aspiring chef wanted to wear a yarmulke, and the lovers did not want to see each other on the wedding day before walking down the aisle.

The official ceremony took place after speculation that the two had secretly said yes. The groom posted a caption on Instagram, calling the star of “Transformers: The Age of Extermination” his “wife” shortly after the New Year.

“Here comes the year 2022, x, me and my wife are coming for you, xx,” he signed a photo with a Peltz kiss on New Year’s Eve via Instagram on Saturday, January 3.

However, none of them responded to comments questioning the word or congratulating them on their marriage.

Victoria, 47, added fuel to the fire when she shared a photo on her Instagram story with the caption “Family dinner last Night X”. She marked the Peltz.

Peltz and Brooklyn have been the subject of wedding rumors several times since they announced their engagement in July 2020. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said: yes, xx, I am the happiest person in the world,” the photographer said. I wrote it then via Instagram. “I promise one day to become a better husband and a better dad ❤️ I love you, baby xx”.

A month after the news of the engagement, Peltz posted a photo of Brooklyn with a gold ribbon without a signature in her Instagram story. He put the band back on in February 2021 while walking around Los Angeles, which sparked new rumors.

The following month, Brooklyn announced on his 22nd birthday that he had a band engraved with “Nicola” on the outside and “LOVE OF MY LIFE” inside. The two had previously encased each other’s wisdom teeth in gold and turned them into necklaces.

However, lovers have long wanted more than just symbolic trinkets. The native of England, who started dating Peltz in October 2019, said they had to wait to walk down the aisle because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been engaged for a year now, and if Covid wasn’t a problem, we’d already want to get married, and it was a little difficult,” Brooklyn told Hello! the magazine in November 2021.

He continued: “You know, I’ve just started traveling again, I’m traveling a bit now, but hopefully it will be next year.”

Brooklyn is only slightly younger than his parents were when they got married. The soccer star, now 46, was only 24 when he married a Spice Girls member who was 25 at the time. The couple got married on July 4, 1999 and has been growing stronger ever since. In addition to Brooklyn, they have sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.

Drive before the ceremony

Brooklyn was spotted driving a golf cart with a dog next to him before the wedding.

The groom’s father and mother

David and Victoria held hands as they walked to their son’s wedding ceremony, where the former Spice Girl wore a grey dress-a combination of her own design.

The first kiss

The couple shared their first kiss as a married couple after the bride walked down the aisle to a live performance of “Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac.

List of arrivals

Eva Longoria was among the celebrities at the wedding.

Family walk

Venus and Serena Williams attended the three-day event, which included a pre-wedding celebration on Friday night and brunch on Sunday morning.

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay from Hell’s Kitchen joined the celebration with his family.

Sunset Ceremony

Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding took place at sunset, giving them all night to celebrate their vows with family and friends.