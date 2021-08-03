Brooklyn 99: Terry Crews Wants Film Based on Comedy Series

Brooklyn 99: Terry Crews, in an interview with Variety magazine, said he was talking to Brooklyn 99 producers and screenwriters about a possible movie in the series. The NBC comedy is currently in its 8th and final season.

The actor brought up the subject when talking about the final moments of the show. “Everyone wants to bring it back and I’m ready. I’m already pitching ideas: Hey, let’s make a Brooklyn 99 movie. We could make one every year! “, said.

Crews has been part of the series’ cast since 2013, bringing Sgt. Terry Jeffords to life. During all these years, the actor has always shown affection for the production and for the fans that the show has conquered throughout its 7 seasons.

While this is not an advertisement, this is good news for anyone who is saddened by the comedy coming to an end. From now on, it’s possible to hope to see the show again.

Brooklyn 99: Learn about the Golden Globe-winning series

Brooklyn 99 is a crime comedy series created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. Since its debut, it has become a huge critical and audience success, taking the Golden Globe for Best Television Series in 2014.

The plot explores a team of detectives from the 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department in Brooklyn. Led by Captain Raymond Holt, the squad is guided to pursue a high rate of successful arrests and solved cases. However, the particularities of each of the characters mean that their search and seizure methods are not always guided by their boss.

The recording of the last season of Brooklyn 99 had to be postponed due to the difficulties imposed by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The cast only returned to the filming set in April this year, after 12 months of stoppage.

In addition to Terry Crews, the series are Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

In Brazil, the seven seasons of the series are available on Netflix.