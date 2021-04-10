Brooklyn 99: Melissa Fumero records the start of season 8

Brooklyn 99: Recently, part of the Brooklyn 99 cast shared a backstage photo with the audience, in which they appear celebrating the start of filming for Season 8. It is worth remembering that NBC’s production should come to an end after the completion of this new wave of episodes.

Melissa Fumero, who plays police officer Amy Santiago, appears smiling alongside Terry Crews, Andre Braugher and members of the technical team in a customary setting for the series.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress posted the image along with a short text in which she reveals that the photo was taken on the second day of filming, as the emotions were so great during the resumption of work that she herself ended up forgetting to register the moment.

Black Lives Matter Movement will be part of the Brooklyn 99 season 8

As previously announced, the new Brooklyn 99 episodes will address very specific issues from the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained even more momentum in 2020. Apparently, police brutality and racism will mark the development of the episodes.

Last year, during some interviews, Andre Braugher argued that he hoped to see a transformation in the series’ narrative and that he had high expectations with the last season of production.

“What we have from [creator] Dan [Goor] is a commitment to writing a smart series that will not try to hide in a fantasy,” he commented in August 2020 to Entertainment Weekly.

Brooklyn 99 also has Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller in his cast. The 8th season of the series has not yet had its debut date set by the broadcaster.