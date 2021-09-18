Brooklyn 99: All About Season 8 Finale

Brooklyn 99: Last Thursday (16), viewers of Brooklyn 99 said goodbye to the series because of the airing of the final two episodes. The production, which recently debuted its 8th season, gave an interesting ending to the main characters, presenting creative solutions for their development, as well as great emotions for the fans.

Brooklyn 99: Saying Goodbye to Series Characters in Style

Early on, Jake (Andy Samberg) wants to celebrate his last day on the squad with a fun competition. Terry (Terry Crews), however, mentions that he will be busy. For that reason, he stays out, leaving Holt (Andre Braugher) and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) to form a group alongside Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller).

Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) perform as a duo, along with Jake and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), who get together. The competition starts, whose great champion is the one who is in possession of a medal at a certain time.

It is from this point that some deep details about the characters are brought into play. Gradually, the public discovers that Jake and Amy secretly worked together, with Jake confessing that he would be leaving the squad for fear of being an absentee father to his children. With these emotions put to the viewers, some remarkable moments make the series’ finale extremely interesting.

The game continues, culminating in a mind-blowing treasure hunt that Jake and Amy want to win at all costs. Through a series of clues linked to the last eight years of their lives, the characters are led to a few different locations, such as a vending machine, the strange cannibal known to Jake and the grave of Madeline Wuntch.

Interestingly, the last places they arrive are linked to two very interesting moments in the narrative, being the room where Jake made the criminals sing I Want It That Way, by the Backstreet Boys, and the place where Holt and Kevin reconciled and they kissed again. It is at this point that the characters realize that the medal has been stolen and is in an armored truck.

Everyone then works together to get inside the vehicle. Although Jake has a plan, Gina (Chelsea Peretti) is blackmailed by Holt, who hands over the keys to the truck. Throughout the episode, the teams formed were looking for red herrings, which, in fact, would lead all of them to kinds of tubes with sentimental gifts.

And then Boyle discovers that Jake was planning to leave the team, feeling betrayed in the end. The protagonist then follows his friend to try to get around the situation and deliver his gift to him. An accident, however, happens. Jake wakes up in a hospital, with Amy standing next to him, saying the character has been in a coma for seven years.

In the end, it was all a joke, as she wanted to throw a farewell party for Jake. Terry, by the way, was also part of the plan, with Holt revealing everything in an emotional speech about his friend.