Brooklyn 99: 8th and Final Season Wins Unreleased Trailer

Brooklyn 99: This Thursday (29), NBC released a new and hilarious trailer for the 8th and final season of Brooklyn 99. The production returns with new episodes starting on August 12th on the network. Making a true satire with action movie trailers, the video shows tensions between the main characters in a very amusing way.

In the footage, Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) are very excited about the fact that they will have to say goodbye soon. In addition, Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and Jake are also confused by their son’s schedule. Who should have picked him up from school?

Other popular characters also appear, such as Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and Terry (Terry Crews), as well as guests Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson).

“Get ready for the most ambitious final season in the history of 99”, published the official Twitter of the production.

Brooklyn 99: Learn about Season 8 of the Comedy Series

Despite appearing, at first, as a set of loose and meaningless scenes, the trailer for the last season of the series manages to provide some interesting details about what the narrative will address in its ending. A very curious fact is that Jake and Amy are possibly still trying to find a balance between their personal and professional lives.

And in a previous interview with ComicBook, Melissa Fumero took the opportunity to talk about what the public could expect from the final episodes of the production. “I’m very proud to be a part of this series and very proud of what has been done this season,” argued the actress.

“I think it’s going to be a very satisfying ending for the fans,” she commented, adding that everything that happens somehow manages to honor all those who have worked hard over the years to build a good show for viewers.

So don’t miss it! Brooklyn 99 returns with its final season on the 12th