Brooklyn 99: 8th and final season has recordings started

Brooklyn 99 cast and crew officially kicked off filming for the 8th and final season. Excited about returning to work, actor Joe Lo Truglio shared a new behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram account.

In the post, a time-lapse showing the hair and makeup process presents the star undergoing a transformation in his look to return to his character Charles, best friend of the protagonist Jake Peralta in the series.

Brooklyn 99: learn more details about the series’ 8th and final season

The final Brooklyn Nine-Nine cycle will have only 10 episodes, the shortest of the entire production.

Regarding the end of the series, executive producer Dan Goor stated: “I am very grateful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give the ending that viewers and these characters deserve. I feel very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this incredible cast and crew for eight seasons. Not only are they the most talented people in the industry, they are also great people who have become a family. ”

Created by Daniel J. Goor and Michael Schur, the series had been canceled by FOX, but was rescued by NBC.

The cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

The last year already had some episodes ready to be filmed. However, in view of the protests about police brutality in the United States, these scripts have been rewritten.

The 8th and final season of B99 does not yet have a release date. So be sure to follow along to find out more information!