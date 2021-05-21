Brooklyn 99: 8th and Final Season Gets Premiere Date and Teaser

Brooklyn 99: The broadcaster NBC announced last Thursday (20th) the premiere date of the 8th and final season of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine series: August 12th. In addition to the day, the broadcaster also released a nostalgic teaser, recalling the most remarkable moments of the series.

The story revolves around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an immature but talented New York police detective at the fictional 99th Brooklyn Police Station who often comes into conflict with his new commander, the serious and stern Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

The production features the return of actors Andy Samber, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Trugl, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker in the main cast.

The series has gone through ups and downs – being suddenly canceled by Fox and saved by NBC in 2018 – but it is considered a great success. The seventh season reached 24 million viewers and was NBC’s second most watched show.