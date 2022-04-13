Brooke Burke called the host of “Dancing with the Stars” Tyra Banks a “diva”: “It’s not about you”

Dancing with divas? Brooke Burke shared her candid thoughts on how Tyra Banks is adjusting to the role of the host of “Dancing with the Stars” — and she didn’t hold back.

The 50-year-old fitness guru spoke about her experience of participating in a series of ABC ballroom dancing competitions on Wednesday, April 13, in the edition of David Jontef’s podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope”. Burke took home the Mirror Ball trophy in season 7 of DWTS with professional partner Derek Hough, before she hosted the show with Tom Bergeron from season 10 to season 17. 48-year-old Banks began performing in the 29th season, replacing 66-year-old Bergeron and Erin Andrews. .

Burke called the first season at work of the former personality of “America’s Next Top Model” a “difficult transition” for both viewers and actors, saying that Banks is a “diva” – and “everyone knows it.” “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke added. “It’s [just] not the place to be a diva. Your professionals are divas, your winners, your perfect dancer with 10 points who has never done it, which defines a diva in the ballroom.”

The Rock Star graduate noted that participating in DWTS “requires a lot of compassion and kindness, especially as a host,” and spoke about the main differences in the perception of the show after the departure of Bergeron and Andrews.

“Change is hard for everyone. They’ve been through a lot in this series, that’s for sure,” Burke continued. “You’re just not a star as a presenter. It’s just not about you as a host, right? So, yes, I think Tyra is great in her brilliant role. I’ll just say it.”

Longtime DWTS fans were shocked in July 2020 when Banks was invited to replace Bergeron and Andrews. At the time, ABC Entertainment president Carey Burke said in a statement: “Her fresh take on America’s favorite dance competition is sure to bring fans around the world more than just a smile.”

While the life-size star wasn’t new to the world of live TV, her DWTS tenure got off to a rough start, from wardrobe malfunctions to announcing the wrong bottom two couples. Despite criticism from some viewers, Banks defended her performance.

“Even in the “Top American Model” I messed up and told my editors to leave it. This is what makes things human and makes things alive. …It’s better than being a doll.”

Banks returned for season 30 in 2021, but has yet to be confirmed as the host of season 31 when the show moves to Disney+. Burke, for her part, looked back fondly on her time on the series.

“Live television is very difficult, but to manage, anticipate and just change something when necessary, and something goes wrong,” the graduate of She’s Got the Look said on Wednesday. “But after I danced at the show, the fear I brought with me because of the competition turned the ballroom into just a comfortable and safe area. … To say that it’s easy to broadcast live is crazy, but compared to [dancing]… I was lucky to be on both sides.”