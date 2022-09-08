Broncos Veteran Predicts Russell Wilson Reunion

On Monday, Russell Wilson will play for the first time at Lumen Field without a Seattle Seahawks jersey.

The veteran quarterback will lead his new Denver Broncos team in a highly anticipated season-opening matchup against his former team in week one.

No one knows exactly what the fans’ reaction will be to Wilson’s return to Seattle. On Thursday, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon shared his thoughts on the situation.

“I hope they cheer him on, but they can also boo him because he can light up,” he told Denver insider Nick Kosmider.

Wilson has given the Seahawks organization 10 great seasons, winning nine Pro-Bowl qualifiers and leading the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos in 2014.

The newly expanded Denver QB said he’s ready for whatever Seattle fans have to throw at him.

“People don’t like you, sometimes they will hate you, whatever it is,” Wilson said at a press conference on Thursday. “As for me, the love of Seattle will always remain in my heart… My experience in Seattle was one of a kind. For ten years, I could not imagine that these years would not be in my life. How special they were, and how many games we won, and how many wonderful thrillers — the Super Bowl we won, and everything else. I will think about all these memories, about joy and gratitude.”

Wilson and the Broncos will start the match against his former team at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.