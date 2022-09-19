Broncos Fans Furious over Russell Wilson on Sunday

Russell Wilson’s career with the Broncos did not start in the best way.

The Broncos lost in Wilson’s debut to his former team on Monday Night Football, 17-16. Wilson threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Wilson’s Broncos lose again, this time to the Houston Texans. Wilson struggled a lot in the first half, as he completed only 6 of 19 passes for 93 yards.

Wilson was able to put the Broncos ahead by the end of the half, but they had to settle for a goal from the game.

The Broncos will try to improve their attacking game in the second half, trying to get their first win of the season.

You can watch the rest of this game on CBS (if you’re in the area).