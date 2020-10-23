Bronco and Filson: A Fire Fighting Partnership

Equipped especially to extinguish the fire, the oval firm presents another project with Filson to give another use to the Ford Bronco.

The renewed Ford Bronco shows all its versatility with this equipment provided by Filson, the manufacturer of elements for the outdoors.

Together they have created the Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept, which seeks to support the National Forest Foundation and wildland firefighters.

Thus, this vehicle concentrates fire fighting equipment with resistant materials manufactured by Filson.

On the outside, its body is covered in Forest Service Green paint from the first Bronco US Forest Service along with a special decoration.

On the roof, in addition to its corresponding siren, the Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept, houses shovels, axes and other elements for rescue.

As if that were not enough, it adds a water tank with 189 liters of capacity with the corresponding water pump and a hose with its own reel.

It also includes a chainsaw to optimize firefighting operations.

Inside the cabin, the Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept maintains on the door panels, armrests and moldings the resistant fabrics of the firm in green.

A CB radio has also been installed and the leather seats are inspired by Filson’s garment linings.

Meanwhile, the cargo dividers at the rear are made of a fire-retardant nylon similar to that used in backpacks and briefcases.

While mechanics have not been disclosed, the Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept could mount the 2.3-liter EcoBoost powerplant.

The four cylinders deliver about 274 horsepower along with the seven-speed manual gearbox.

From the house of the oval they have stated that the Concept Fire Rig will serve as a model for future firefighting platforms based on the four-door Bronco.



