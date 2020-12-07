Broker brings US stocks to Brazil and bitcoin wallet

Passfolio, a North American brokerage that allows investments from people all over the world in the United States market, now officially operates in Brazil. Through an alliance with the also brokerage firm RB Investimentos, the services are now available even more easily to the national public.

In reality, Passfolio could already be used by Brazilians a few months ago, when it adopted the support and content in Portuguese and started to release the registration of users here.

Now, however, it is duly regularized at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) – an essential step to publicize services here, instead of just offering it to an interested public that eventually came across the broker. According to Exame, because of this irregularity of regulation, it was even suspended in 2019 for a few months.

Among its functions, Passfolio allows investments in the US stock market with zero brokerage fee, in addition to converting funds into dollars, making deposits and investing in cryptocurrencies from a virtual wallet with support for bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Zcash and many others.

The Passfolio app is available for free for Android and iOS. To create an account, you must be 18 years old and present an identification document and proof of residence.



