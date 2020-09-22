Broken Porcelain, the horror game that advances its exit

The title was scheduled for October 20. It comes out on Ps4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on Steam. Remothered: Broken Porcelain, a game scheduled for October 20, has changed its release date and is finally preparing to launch a week earlier, on October 13, 2020.

Something that is not usual in a world where delays are at hand. the order of the day, and that will allow you to enjoy the Stormind Games title edited by Modus Games ahead of time. The game is ready for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam at a price of 29.99 euros.

The development team admits that it is a “very busy month for horror games”, in the words of Shane Bierwith, vice president of the team, so they know that “although it is not very common to move dates forward, we want fans to Terror have Broken Porcelain in their hands soon so that they can experiment with more time with other great proposals of the genre during Halloween and nearby dates “.

In the press release, the team stresses that they have introduced many changes to the series, introducing new game mechanics and a plot that will give the characters “another life”. They also bet on improving the immersion of the adventure.



