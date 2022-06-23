Broadway singer Beanie Feldstein is engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts after 4 Years of relationship

Her biggest star! Beanie Feldstein and longtime partner Bonnie Chance Roberts are engaged.

“Yes, bon,” the 28—year-old Booksmart actress captioned a slideshow on Instagram on Thursday, June 23, along with photos of the romantic proposal. In one picture, Roberts was on one knee, and in another, Feldstein bent over in shock.

Buddies Noah Galvin and Ali Wong celebrated the couple’s milestone in the comments, each of whom added a few emojis. “Congratulations!!! 😍😍😍,” wrote British YouTuber Tanya Burr.

Feldstein admired her future spouse in an Instagram story, sharing her initial announcement with the ABBA song playing in the background. “@bonnie_chance, you make me happier than I thought,” the Broadway star added. “I love you.”

Actress Lady Bird met Roberts in 2018 while working on the film “How to Create a Girl,” in which Feldstein played Joanna Morrigan. Roberts, for her part, was the producer of the film. In the fall, the couple officially announced their romance on Instagram.

“I took this photo of @bonnie_chance the night I realized I was in love with her,” Feldstein sweetly wrote in honor of his birthday in December 2018. her. She’s the smartest, stupidest, warmest, most loving woman, and I can’t believe she’s mine. Happy birthday, bon. You deserve the whole world.”

In August 2020, the couple celebrated their second anniversary, and the Golden Globe nominee later hinted what the future might hold for her and Roberts. “In sixteen years, I hope to live in New York or London, marry my girlfriend, have kids and puppies running around while we both make movies, shows and plays that seem meaningful, exciting and profound,” she said. The hustle and bustle in June 2021.

The “American Crime Story: Impeachment” actress has previously said she hopes her film “Bookstore” will have an impact on the LGBTQ+ community. In Olivia Wilde’s coming-of-age film, Caitlin Dever plays the main role.

“My partner is a woman,” Feldstein said during the 2019 panel. “There is a love scene between two girls, they are messing with their sneakers and can’t take off their jeans. All these moments make me cry because representation is really important. …I think if I could have seen our film earlier, I would have found myself a little earlier.”

News of Feldstein’s engagement came shortly after her departure from Broadway’s Funny Girl was announced. The California native is currently playing Fanny Brice, a role created by Barbra Streisand, and will leave production in September.