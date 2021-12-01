Broadcast tomorrow, here’s the list of all performers for the ‘Asia Artist Awards 2021’!

One of the well-known award shows from South Korea, the ‘Asia Artist Awards‘ is only a matter of hours before its implementation. The ‘Asia Artist Awards 2021‘ has been scheduled to be held on December 2, 2021, which is located at the KBS Arena, Seoul.
Dozens of idols participated in the event, which will announce various category winners in all fields, from music, acting, entertainers and more.
Meanwhile, Super Junior’s Leeteuk was re-elected as the MC of this year’s ‘Asia Artist Awards‘, with IVE’s Jang Wonyoung as a partner.
The ‘Asia Artist Awards 2021‘ has also released the complete list of performers for tomorrow’s activities, December 2, 2021, which you can see below.
- aespa
- Seventeen
- DKB
- Stray Kids
- THE BOYZ
- ITZY
- Lim Young Woong
- ENHYPEN
- BLITZERS
- T1419
- KINGDOM
- STAYC
- Weekly
- Brave Girls
- EVERGLOW
- Golden Child
- NU’EST
- ASTRO
- Pentagon
- Momoland
- Cosmic Girls CHOCOME
- BamBam
- Wonho
- Kang Daniel
- Kwon Eun Bi
- WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn)
- AleXa
Asia Artist Awards 2021