Broadcast tomorrow, here’s the list of all performers for the ‘Asia Artist Awards 2021’!

One of the well-known award shows from South Korea, the ‘Asia Artist Awards‘ is only a matter of hours before its implementation. The ‘Asia Artist Awards 2021‘ has been scheduled to be held on December 2, 2021, which is located at the KBS Arena, Seoul.

Dozens of idols participated in the event, which will announce various category winners in all fields, from music, acting, entertainers and more.

Meanwhile, Super Junior’s Leeteuk was re-elected as the MC of this year’s ‘Asia Artist Awards‘, with IVE’s Jang Wonyoung as a partner.

The ‘Asia Artist Awards 2021‘ has also released the complete list of performers for tomorrow’s activities, December 2, 2021, which you can see below.

aespa

Seventeen

DKB

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

ITZY

Lim Young Woong

ENHYPEN

BLITZERS

T1419

KINGDOM

STAYC

Weekly

Brave Girls

EVERGLOW

Golden Child

NU’EST

ASTRO

Pentagon

Momoland

Cosmic Girls CHOCOME

BamBam

Wonho

Kang Daniel

Kwon Eun Bi

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn)

AleXa

Asia Artist Awards 2021