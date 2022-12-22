Brixton Academy’s License May Be Temporarily Suspended After Asake Crowd Crush

Brixton Academy’s license may be temporarily suspended after a massive stampede at a concert in Asaka this month, which resulted in the death of two people.

The incident occurred on December 15, when people who were outside the hall tried and managed to break into the Nigerian star’s show, which led to the overflow of the hall and the cancellation of the concert halfway through.

33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo died in hospital on Saturday morning (December 17), and 23-year-old Gaby Hutchinson died on Monday (December 19). The third participant, 21 years old, is in hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, Scotland Yard applied for a temporary suspension of the show’s venue licence, citing “serious crimes and disorder” during the show, while the Metropolitan Police launched a separate criminal investigation with a motion to review the venue licence. At the moment, the site remains closed.

Today (December 22), Lambeth Council Chambers will make decisions regarding the capacity of the hall, stewardship, alcohol sales and suspension of the O2 Academy license.

A Metro spokesman said: “The decision on whether to suspend or change the license for the premises will be made by the Licensing Subcommittee of Local Authorities.”

The license review statement added: “Police were called to the premises due to reports of a serious disturbance with a clear threat to public safety. During the incident, a crowd broke into the premises, resulting in several people being seriously injured, and two people have since died.

“The Metro claims that the premises are associated with a serious crime and serious riots. A certificate signed by Detective Superintendent Daniel Ivey was provided to this effect.”

In an open letter, Lambeth councillors wrote: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson who died, as well as with those who remain in hospital and with those who suffered trauma after witnessing such disturbing scenes overnight. concert venues of our district.

“The venue is currently closed and we intend to conduct an urgent and comprehensive review of its license, which covers the legal conditions it must meet, including public safety measures. This follows how the Meteorological Police applied for a “Brief License Check” on Tuesday.

“The Council’s Licensing Subcommittee will meet to consider the immediate measures that need to be taken regarding the venue, before a full review of the premises license, which must be completed within 28 days.

“This review will be part of an ongoing effort to find answers and ensure that such an incident does not happen again.”

The venue said they “remain devastated by this tragic situation and fully support the ongoing investigation.”

The police called on anyone with information that could potentially help solve the case, and created an online portal where people can send information, images or videos. According to their estimates, about 4,000 witnesses were present at the time of the incident.

On Saturday, Asake posted a statement on his social media accounts in response to the news of Ikumelo’s death, in which he said he had spoken to her family and “will continue to do so.”

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined that such a thing could happen,” he wrote.