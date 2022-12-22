Brixton Academy to Temporarily Close After Deaths at Osaka Concert

London’s Brixton Academy will be temporarily closed for the next month after two deaths caused by a crowd crush at an Asake concert last week.

This morning (December 22) it became known that the license of the cult venue may be temporarily suspended after the incident at the Nigerian artist’s show on December 15.

The incident occurred when people who were outside the hall tried and were able to break into the show, which led to overcrowding and the cancellation of the concert halfway through.

33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo died in hospital on Saturday morning (December 17), and 23-year-old Gaby Hutchinson died on Monday (December 19). The third participant, 21 years old, is in hospital in critical condition.

The venue was voluntarily closed after the concert in Asaka, but today Lambeth Council decided that the venue will be closed until January 16, local journalist Robert Firth reported.

According to Firth, another hearing will be held on that day to decide the future of the venue and any possible further closures.

The O2 Academy Brixton must temporarily shut following the crowd crush at the Asake concert last week, Lambeth Council has decided. The venue will remain closed until January 16, when another council hearing will take place to decide its future. — Robert Firth (@robjfirth) December 22, 2022

Following the incident, Scotland Yard applied for a temporary suspension of the show’s venue licence, citing “serious crimes and disorder” during the show, while the Metropolitan Police launched a separate criminal investigation with a motion to review the venue licence.

A Metro spokesman said: “The decision on whether to suspend or change the license for the premises will be made by the Licensing Subcommittee of Local Authorities.”

The license review statement added: “Police were called to the premises due to reports of a serious disturbance with a clear threat to public safety. During the incident, a crowd broke into the premises, resulting in several people being seriously injured, and two people have since died.

“The Metro claims that the premises are associated with a serious crime and serious riots. A certificate signed by Detective Superintendent Daniel Ivey was provided to this effect.”

The venue said they “remain devastated by this tragic situation and fully support the ongoing investigation.”

The police called on anyone with information that could potentially help solve the case, and created an online portal where people can send information, images or videos. According to their estimates, about 4,000 witnesses were present at the time of the incident.